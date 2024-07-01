Little House Capital LLC Takes $699,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.94. 3,942,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,041,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

