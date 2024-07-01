Little House Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $6.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

