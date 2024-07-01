Little House Capital LLC Invests $585,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,912,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $126,615,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $6.27 on Monday, reaching $214.19. 1,534,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,524. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.49. The stock has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

