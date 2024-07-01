Little House Capital LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,876 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE TGT traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

