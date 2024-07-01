Little House Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 481.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 52.3% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.61. 2,543,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,553,635. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average is $95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

