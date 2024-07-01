Little House Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,488,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,854,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

