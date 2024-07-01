LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $867,000 Stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares comprises 0.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EURL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,982. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.60. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

The Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (EURL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides 3X daily levered exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed Europe. EURL was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

