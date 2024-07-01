LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $53.66 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 27.1% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $53,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,858. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

