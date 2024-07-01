Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. 1,206,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,645,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

The stock has a market cap of $738.96 million, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

