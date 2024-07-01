Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.1 %

LB stock opened at C$26.55 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.45 and a twelve month high of C$48.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.06. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of C$252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.7793103 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.31.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

