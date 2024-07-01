Kowal Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.