Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,134,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $394.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

