Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after buying an additional 49,021 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 839,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after buying an additional 76,396 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,977,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the period.

VGSH stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.72. 1,830,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,472. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

