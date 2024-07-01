Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,501 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.
In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KO traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,966,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,068,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. The company has a market cap of $272.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
