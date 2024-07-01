Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,769,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

3M Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.62. 1,714,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.22. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

