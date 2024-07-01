Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

