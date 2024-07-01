Kingswood (LON:KWG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.17). Approximately 1,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.06 ($0.17).

Kingswood Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.42. The firm has a market cap of £28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.63 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.12.

About Kingswood

(Get Free Report)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.