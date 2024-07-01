KickToken Price Down 0.8% This Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, KickToken has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.79 million and $0.85 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,835.28 or 1.00047017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012467 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00075703 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0147224 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.