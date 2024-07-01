Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target to $40.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

