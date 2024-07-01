Kava (KAVA) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. Kava has a total market cap of $477.11 million and $6.78 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

