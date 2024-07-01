Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $475.84 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Kava has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $475.84 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00046769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012986 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

