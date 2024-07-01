JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 4.4% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

JEPI stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,062. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

