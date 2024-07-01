JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $63.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

