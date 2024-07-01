Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Up 0.4%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.70 and last traded at $146.73. Approximately 1,276,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,370,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $351.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

