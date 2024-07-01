John M. Evans Sells 60,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.89. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEAM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

