John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives $121.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on John Bean Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBT opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.