Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009654 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,704.67 or 0.99939019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012615 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00076966 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00153749 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $84,819.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

