Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $83.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.46.

AFL stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

