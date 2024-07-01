Jefferies Financial Group Increases Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $79.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.89.

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.15 on Friday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $77.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,773 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after buying an additional 1,151,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $80,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,436,000 after buying an additional 752,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 405.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 314,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after buying an additional 252,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

