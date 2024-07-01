Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.77.

SNDX stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

