James Ralph Scapa Sells 13,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total transaction of $1,277,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,171,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $1,211,080.00.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, James Ralph Scapa sold 5,560 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $469,097.20.
Altair Engineering Price Performance
ALTR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.54. 373,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.78, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
