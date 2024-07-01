Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,408,900 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the May 31st total of 5,712,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32,044.5 days.

Italgas Price Performance

Shares of ITGGF stock remained flat at $5.05 during trading hours on Monday. Italgas has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $5.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water.

