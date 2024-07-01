Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,408,900 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the May 31st total of 5,712,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32,044.5 days.
Italgas Price Performance
Shares of ITGGF stock remained flat at $5.05 during trading hours on Monday. Italgas has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $5.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.
About Italgas
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Italgas
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.