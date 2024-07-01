iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.47

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.47 and last traded at $99.79, with a volume of 97095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.52.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $833.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.00.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,597,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.