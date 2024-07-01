iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Ironwood Financial llc’s 5th Largest Position

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,684,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. 1,918,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,791. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

