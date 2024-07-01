iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,823 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,793.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,496,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.55. 300,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,815. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.79.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

