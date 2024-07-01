iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.31. 331,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,391. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

