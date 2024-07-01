iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $367.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,451. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $370.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

