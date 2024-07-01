iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

BATS MTUM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.87. The company had a trading volume of 550,589 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.75 and its 200 day moving average is $178.33. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

