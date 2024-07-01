iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.28

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.28 and last traded at $83.73, with a volume of 1999201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.96.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

