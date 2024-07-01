iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,168 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. 22,614,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,306,182. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

