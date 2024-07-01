iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,260 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,900 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.