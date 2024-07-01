iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,838,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261,621. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

