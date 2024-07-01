iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,111,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,199,809. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.