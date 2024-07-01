iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $90.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,892. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.