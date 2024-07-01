iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Boosted by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.4% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.85. 4,390,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,309. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

