iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.85

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 543096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 58,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

