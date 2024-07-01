iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $96.24. 5,508,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,273,572. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

