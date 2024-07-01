iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after buying an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,781,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,711. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

