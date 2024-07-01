iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IJR traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.83. 3,225,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,531. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

