iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Waterway Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.5% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJR stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,403,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

